Himachal Pradesh Assembly By-poll Results: Congress Wins In Dehra & Nalagarh; BJP Bags Hamirpur Seat

The Congress party has won the Dehra and Nalagarh assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that went for by-elections on July 10, while the BJP bagged the Hamirpur seat.

The by-elections were necessitated as three Independent MLAs, namely Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and K.L. Thakur, resigned on March 22 . Three of them joined the BJP a day later.

In the by-elections, Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and K.L. Thakur contested as BJP candidates, but only Ashish Sharma could retain his seat.

Hoshiyar Singh faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, by around 9,400 votes in Dehra. The Congress party has won the seat after a wait of 25 long years.

After the results were declared, Kamlesh Thakur held a roadshow in Shimla following her victory in the Dehra assembly seat.

"I had put in my everything for the Dehra constituency," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

After the results were declared for the Himachal Pradesh assembly by-elections, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told ANI, "The people of Himachal gave us 40 seats in 2022... The kind of poaching that happened in state politics in the past, people have given a befitting reply for that. This also gave a message that the people of the state are aware and awake, and such poaching will not work... The three independent MLAs had no reason to resign. They could have simply allied with the BJP, but even they learned their lesson... I had put in my everything for the Dehra constituency... "

"I want to congratulate Kamlesh Thakur for winning the seat... The reason for fielding my wife from Dehra was to help Congress enter Kangra and increase the MLAs of the valley from 9 to 10... All three seats are strongholds of the BJP, and we have won two of them, which is a big deal," he added.

BJP's Ashish Sharma retained his seat by defeating Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma by a margin of 1,571 votes in the Hamirpur seat.

Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa won against BJP's K.L. Thakur in Nalagarh with around 9,000 votes.

The counting for 13 assembly seats across seven states is taking place today, Saturday, July 13.

Voting for the by-election was held on July 10 for all 13 seats in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.