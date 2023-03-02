Here's what Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said about if Northeast election results would be reflection of 2024 LS polls |

Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday spoke on the Assmebly elections results of Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura which are to be declared today.

Speaking on if the election results would be a reflection of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said that he does not feel so as usually northeast parties go with the central government but also at the same time many leaders in Northeast are committed to national level politics.

Hence, he said they support the Congress party, other secular parties, democracy and the constitution of India. He also stated that those leaders feel that Congress, with alliance, should come forward to form the government.

No. Usually, northeast parties go with Central Govt trends but many leaders are committed to national politics. They support Congress,secular parties, democracy & constitution: Congress chief on if poll-results in Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura would be reflection of 2024 LS polls pic.twitter.com/ZoS6nkAxIf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

Kharge while speaking on if election results would affect on 2024 LS polls said, "No. Usually, northeast parties go with Central Govt trends but many leaders are committed to national politics. They support Congress,secular parties, democracy & constitution."

"They feel that Congress, with alliance, should come forward to form the government," he added.

Vote counting is underway and the results will be out on Thursday for Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland with the keenly-fought battle in the three northeastern states marking the first round of polls in an electorally-crucial year.

Meghalaya and Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 and voting was held in Tripura on February 16. The three states witnessed high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic of its prospects in the three states.