Here are rare 10 animal species, that you can spot in India before they go extinct

Snow leopards are one of a rare animal species that can be found in India | pixbay

Asiatic lion

Asiatic lions are one of the mildest species of lion that can be found in India and currently there are just 674 (2020) remaining. Currently you can spot them in and around Gir National Park in Gujrat. They were placed on the red list because their population has been declining since 2010.

Asiatic lion | wikipedia

Bengal tigers

About 70 percent of the population of Bengal tigers can be found in India. However, due to poaching instances, the population in India started to decrease over a decade ago. Currently, Corbett National Park has the highest number of Bengal tigers. In 2018 there were about 2,603-3,346 Bengal Tigers left.

Bengal Tigers | nationalgeography

Snow leopards

With 400-700 left, snow leopards are on the verge of extinction. They can be found in the mountain regions of Asia in particular. The main reason for their population decrease is said to be the constant interference of human activity with the natural environment. You can spot them in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the western and eastern parts of the Himalayas.

Snow leopards | pixbay

Nilgiri Thar

Nilgiri Thar is a mountain goat species that is endangered. It can be spotted in some parts of Kerala. It is said that the reason for the decreasing number of Nilgiri is poaching and a lack of natural habitats for them. Currently, there are about 3,122 Nilgiri Thars left in India.

Nilgiri Thar | istockphoto

Kashmiri Red Stag

The Kashmiri Red Stag, also known as Hangul, is now listed in the category of endangered species for decades. You can spot them in the dense forest of the high valleys of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. It is estimated that approximately 261 Red Stags are left.

Kashmiri Red Stag | unsplash

Blackbug

Blackbugs is known as Indian antelope and can be seen in various regions in India, Nepal, and Pakistan. Blackbugs have been declared extinct in Bangladesh. Currently, there are about 25,000 in India. You can easily spot them in Rajasthan.

Blackbug | istockphoto

One horned Rhinoceros

The Indian One horned Rhinoceros has been listed as vulnerable by the IUCN. You can see them on the foothills of Himalayas, mostly in India and Nepal. This wild specie comes under attack by humans for its precious horns which have medical properties. Currently, there are about 3,700 rhinos left in India.

One horned Rhinoceros | shutterstocks

Red Panda

Red pandas, also known as red cat bears, are arboreal mammal native to the eastern Himalayas. Because of constant poaching, their number is constantly decreasing and there are les than 5,000-6,000 red pandas left.

Red panda | pexels

Lion-tailed macaques

The Lion-tailed macaque is an old world monkey. You can find them near the western ghats and south of India. Because of their unique features, they got their name, and their current population is around 3000 to 4000.

Lion-tailed macaques | pixbay

Indian Bison

Indian Bison, also known as gaur, are the largest extant bovine. They can be found in South Asia and South east Asia. Because of constant poaching for international trading, their number is constantly decreasing.

Indian Bison | pixbay