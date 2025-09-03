Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Noida; IMD Warns Of More Showers As Skies Darken Across NCR - VIDEO | X/@Prateeks95

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall brought parts of Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida to a near standstill on Wednesday afternoon (September 3) as thick dark clouds rolled in over the National Capital Region (NCR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further showers across the day, with isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The downpour led to reduced visibility in parts of Noida, while Delhi recorded widespread rainfall across multiple areas, including Safdarjung, Palam and Lodhi Road. The weather pattern followed days of intermittent rainfall across NCR.

IMD Predicts Continued Rainfall, Thunderstorm Activity

In its latest alert, the IMD warned of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Delhi, including South East, East, Central, Shahdara, New Delhi and North West districts. Moderate showers were also predicted in other areas with wind speeds expected to reach up to 40 kmph in South Delhi.

According to the IMD, “Thunderstorm/lightning with heavy rain is very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi.” A similar forecast was issued for parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8°C, which is 2.8 degrees below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 32°C. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was reported at 97 per cent.

Schools Shut in Noida, Staff Asked to Report

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for Wednesday. The directive covered all schools under the Basic Education Department, as well as institutions affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and the Madrasa Board.

However, teaching and non-teaching staff in government and composite schools were instructed to report to work and carry out departmental duties as usual.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am was recorded at 19.8 mm in Safdarjung, 9.1 mm in Palam, 11.4 mm in Lodhi Road, 28.2 mm in Ridge, and 5.7 mm in Ayanagar.