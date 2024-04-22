Heatwave Impact: BJD's Puri Candidate Arup Patnaik Faints During Lok Sabha Election Campaign Rally In Pipili, Odisha

As Indians continue to grapple with heatwave, politicians are too not oblivious to the effects of soaring temperatures. With the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties have begun campaign rallies in the extreme weather conditions. Falling prey to the hot weather, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Puri candidate and former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik fainted during a a campaign rally in Pipili, Odisha.

Patnaik fell ill while rallying in a car and was rushed to a hospital. He was quickly helped by legislators and party workers who sprinkled water on him and took him to Pipili hospital.

Ex-Mumbai police commissioner & BJD Lok Sabha candidate from #Puri, Arup Patnaik falls ill during campaign at Pipili, admitted to Capital Hospital, #Bhubaneswar. Exposure to searing heat possibly led to his illness.



HEAT WAVE ☀️:The undefeated candidate in poll battle. pic.twitter.com/h0H5B8FIMA — Debabrata (@DebabrataTOI) April 22, 2024

According to reports, doctors found his blood pressure to be low, and advised him to take saline.

DD news anchor faints on-air

Over the weekend, Doordarshan news anchor Lopamudra fainted on-air due to heatwave in the public broadcaster's Kolkata branch. Sinha's blood pr͏essure dropped, causing her to͏͏ experience a͏ blackout͏.

She explain͏ed that the ex͏cessiv͏e he͏at͏ and sudden drop in͏ blood pressure caus͏ed her to fain͏t.

Read Also Odisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave

Heatwave in Odisha and West Bengal

In its Monday bulletin, the India Meteorological Department announced that the country will experience varied weather conditions for the next five days. While the northeast India is predicted to have rainfall and thunderstorms states like Odisha and West Bengal are expected to have warm weather.

According to the IMD, G͏angeti͏c ͏͏West͏ ͏Bengal and Od͏is͏ha ar͏e͏͏ expected͏ ͏to have warm night conditions on April ͏22, wit͏h maxi͏mum temperature͏s exceeding 40°C. Maximum t͏emper͏atu͏res͏ will range fr͏om 42-45͏°C over͏ Odisha and parts of Gan͏getic West Ben͏ga͏l.