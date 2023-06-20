Heatwave Death Toll Crosses 100 In UP & Bihar: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Chair High Level Meeting Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | File Photo

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday (June 20) over the growing number of deaths due to the heatwave issue in the country in the past few days. The high level meeting will also review public health preparedness regarding heatwave across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Toll Goes Past 100

Heat deaths in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar went past the 100-mark in the past four days. The number of cases have prompted separate wards in hospital for heatstroke patients. Ballia continued to be the worst hit district. A report in The Times of India stated that 14 patients died at the district hospital due to heat-related issues in past 24 hours. Since June 15, 68 people have lost their lives due to heat-related ailments, said the report.

UP CM issues instructions

A government appointed committee visited the most affected areas on Monday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions to officials to keep a close watch on the situation. The UP CM told officials that people should be made aware of the symptoms of sunstroke. Yogi Adityanath also emphasised on the importance of early treatment.

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at government

In Uttar Pradesh, erratic supply of electricity and lack of cooling instruments have also contributed to the woes of the people. The CM has ordered for adequate power supply in the state. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the deaths in past few days. He said that the state government had failed and that people were bearing the brunt of its failure. He said that the government and administration were busy in pointing fingers at each other instead of accepting their mistake on this issue.

Deaths in Bhojpur, Bihar

In Bhojpur district in Bihar, seven people lost their lives in the past two days. The administration has been told to keep a close watch.

Read Also Heatwave: Several Indian Schools Struggle As Extreme Temperatures Cause Disarray