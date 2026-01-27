 Heartwarming Video Shows Pet Dog Shivering, Standing Guard Next To Owner’s Body For 4 Days In HP's Chamba; Rescued By Army
An emotional video from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district shows a pet dog shivering in freezing snow while standing guard over its owner’s body for four days. The 13-year-old boy and his cousin died during a trek to Bharmani Mata Temple. Army helicopters later spotted the bodies and rescued the exhausted dog, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
The canine standing tall while guarding his owner's body | X/@iNikhilsaini

In the freezing silence of the Himalayas, amid knee-deep snow and near-zero visibility, loyalty refused to die.

For four harrowing days, a brown-and-white dog stood guard beside the snow-covered body of its 13-year-old owner, Piyush Kumar, refusing to leave even as temperatures plunged and food ran out. Piyush and his 19-year-old cousin, Viksit Rana, had gone missing while trekking to the Bharmani Mata Temple on January 23. What began as a routine hike and video-shooting trip turned fatal in the unforgiving terrain of Chamba.

Army Spots Deceased Body

Their bodies were finally spotted by Army helicopters during an aerial search operation. When rescue teams reached the remote spot, they were met with a heartbreaking sight the exhausted dog, weak from hunger and cold, still standing vigil beside Piyush’s body.

Rescue videos shows Army personnel and local teams moving slowly through thick, blinding snow, approaching the animal with care. Despite its frailty, the dog remained alert and protective, unwilling to abandon its young owner even in death.

article-image

Local reports, including those cited by The Tribune, confirmed that the dog belonged to Piyush and had stayed with him throughout the ordeal.

Dog Rescued

As the rescuers gently secured the animal, the moment laid bare a bond beyond words one of unwavering loyalty, love and loss.

