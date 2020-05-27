Heartbreaking: Twitterati shocked by video of baby trying to wake up dead mother

In a heartbreaking video, a baby who was seen trying to wake up his dead mother with a shroud covering the body at a railway station in Bihar.

The video, shared by NDTV, shows the child walking unsteadily up to his mother's body, tugging at the blanket placed over her and when failing to wake her up, covering his own head with it. As the mother lay still, he wobbles away from her.

In the background, announcements can be heard about the arrival and departure of trains that would bring in tens of thousands of people in a rush to get away from hunger and hardship they face in large cities that could sustain them no more.

As per a report by NDTV, the woman had died of extreme heat, hunger and dehydration. The video is from a station in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, where the 23-year-old woman had arrived on Monday in a special train for migrants.