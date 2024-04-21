Heart-Wrenching! UP Police Constable's Wife & Newborn Die As Leave Denied By Department; Probe Ordered

A police constable from Mainpuri who was posted at Jalaun Police Station lost his wife and the newborn baby girl after the woman and the infant died due to a lack of proper treatment. Shockingly, the constable was denied leave by the SO of Rampura, Arjun Singh. The constable had time and again appealed for leave to attend to his wife and the newborn since they were unwell and the woman also had a difficult delivery.

However, Arjun Singh, the SO of Rampura, denied leave to the constable. A few days later, the ailing wife and infant of the constable died in Mainpuri due to lack of proper medical care, alleged the constable and his family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Denied Leave Despite Repeated Appeals

The matter came to light after local media reported about the issue. Soon, pictures of the deceased wife and infant of the constable surfaced on social media. The tragic pictures of the woman and the infant lying lifeless left one and all teary-eyed. People expressed anger at the incident and questioned the policy of not granting leave to the constable even in the case of a medical emergency.

Constable Wanted To Move Wife & Infant For Better Treatment

The constable wanted to shift his wife and infant for better treatment and was therefore asking for leave. However, his leave application was rejected by the SO of Rampura who now faces heat for his action.

Police Says Action Taken In The Case

A clarification from Jalaun Police, after the matter went viral, was shared by police on social media platform X.

The Police said that the constable was given leave in the past too when needed and that after the incident he was allowed a 30-day EL (Emergency Leave). Police also said that action was taken against SO who denied leave to the constable even when there were strong reasons for granting leave to the constable.