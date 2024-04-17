 Mumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’

Mumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’

Farzana Begum married a Pakistani citizen, Mirza Mubin Elahi, in Abu Dhabi in 2015. Later, the couple came to Pakistan in 2018 and have two sons aged seven and six.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’ | Twitter

Islamabad, April 17: Farzana Begum, an Indian national hailing from Mumbai, is currently in Pakistan fighting for the custody of her children, has refused to return to her native country, stating that her children's lives are in danger.

Farzana Begum married a Pakistani citizen, Mirza Mubin Elahi, in Abu Dhabi in 2015. Later, the couple came to Pakistan in 2018 and have two sons aged seven and six. Farzana's case gained public limelight after she allegedly tortured her husband over a dispute regarding the custody of her sons and some properties in the name of her sons.

Farzana rejects her husband's claims that he had divorced her, stating: "If he has divorced me, then there must be a certificate." "Me and my children's lives are in danger in Pakistan over a property dispute. I am confined to my house in Rehman Gardens, Lahore, and my children are enduring hunger," she said.

Farzana called on the government of Pakistan to provide her with protection until the case was resolved, refusing to leave to her native country without her sons. "There are some properties in Lahore which are in the name of my sons. My husband has possession of mine and my children's passports," she added.

Farzana is the second wife of Mubin Elahi. Elahi already has a Pakistani wife and children, who Farzana alleges are plotting to bully and intimidate her to return to India and snatch control of properties, which she says belong to her two sons.

Advocate Mohsin Abbas, lawyer of Farzana, said: "Mubin Elahi is spreading false rumours that Farzana's visa had expired even though her passport was in his possession."

The case has become the talk of the town, as Farzana is unclear about the status of her visa, and is adamant that she will not leave without her sons. "I would never return to India without my sons," Farzana said. While Farzana has been vocal about the case and her stance, Elahi has been quiet and has not clarified his position on the matter.

Farzana also rejects the accusation of her husband that she tortured him, stating that Elahi is making false allegations to get away from the core issue of the custody of her sons and possession of their properties in Pakistan.

Read Also
Videos: Pakistani Woman Attacked In Lahore Hotel For Blasphemy After Mob Mistakes Arabic Writing On...
article-image

"I know that Elahi is delaying the process to make sure my visa gets expired and I am forced to leave Pakistan. But I will not leave without my sons," Farzana asserted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video: Brazilian Woman Brings Dead Man On Wheelchair To Bank To Get His Signature On Loan...

Shocking Video: Brazilian Woman Brings Dead Man On Wheelchair To Bank To Get His Signature On Loan...

Mumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’

Mumbai Woman In Pakistan Refuses To Leave Without Her Kids, Says ‘Their Lives Are In Danger’

A Bakery Is Asking Customers To Eat Their Cookies Carefully For THIS 'Precious' Reason

A Bakery Is Asking Customers To Eat Their Cookies Carefully For THIS 'Precious' Reason

More Than 100-Year-Old Time Capsule Found At US Home During Ceiling Repair

More Than 100-Year-Old Time Capsule Found At US Home During Ceiling Repair

Canada: "No Criminal Record Found," Said Vancouver Police Department In Indian Student Shot Dead

Canada: