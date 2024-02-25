 Videos: Pakistani Woman Attacked In Lahore Hotel For Blasphemy After Mob Mistakes Arabic Writing On Her Clothes As Quranic Verses
Tejas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
In a shocking incident at Achhra Market in Lahore, a woman dining at a local hotel became the target of a vicious mob, accusing her of blasphemy. The commotion erupted when onlookers claimed to have seen Quranic verses inscribed on her clothing.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted, and the police arrived at the scene. They apprehended the woman accused of blasphemy, amidst the escalating tensions fueled by the enraged crowd.

The situation grew increasingly volatile as the mob surrounded the woman, hurling accusations and threats.

However, amidst the chaos, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano and her team intervened, preventing further harm to the woman.

Upon closer inspection, ASP Sheharbano and her team found no Quranic verses or objectionable content on the woman's attire.

Woman cop's courage saves the day

In a display of exemplary courage and professionalism, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano and her team swiftly intervened to ensure the safety of the woman amidst the tumultuous crowd, thereby avoiding any unfortunate incident. With remarkable composure, Sheharbano skillfully navigated the chaotic situation, orchestrating the safe evacuation of the woman from the scene.

Her leadership and ability to maintain calm in the face of adversity were further evidenced as she addressed the agitated crowd, delivering a concise yet impactful speech aimed at pacifying tensions and restoring order to the volatile situation.

