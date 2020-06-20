Health staffers at UP CM’s residence tested for COVID-19; state’s emergency services affected after 5 people test positive at its headquarters

Lucknow: The samples of 14 healthcare workers deputed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath official residence have been collected for the COVID-19 test as one of the security personnel posted there had tested positive a few days ago.

The development prompted the government machinery to screen 14 health workers as they conduct health checks for all those who visit the Chief Minister. Their reports were awaited.

On Saturday, UP 112 – the emergency service of the state – was also affected as its head quarter in Lucknow was shut for 48 hours. This came in the wake of five people from the technical team testing positive for the virus.

The cops in the morning shift were asked to leave the premises at noon, while those deputed in the second and third shifts were directed to work from home.

“Calls are being routed through the Allahabad centre. The police have also urged people to contact them via another number (1073) or through social media handles,” Additional Director General Aseem Arun said in a statement.

Earlier this week, over 70 members of the CM helpline had also tested positive.