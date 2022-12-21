e-Paper Get App
COVID-19 surge in cases: Mask up in crowded places indoors & outdoors, no new mandate for flights, says Centre

"I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Health Minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, tweets,'COVID-19 is not over yet, prepared to manage any situation' |
The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviyachaired a high level meeting in the capital today over the rising number of cases of COVID-19 around the world.

"There is no change with regard to aviation as of now, Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after the Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID.

"Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone." He further added.

The meeting was attended by Dr V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog; Dr. NK Arora, Chairman COVID-19 working group NTAGI; Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG-ICMR; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary in Dept of biotechnology & Dr Atul Goel DGHS, MoHFW.

article-image

After the meeting, the minister tweeted, "In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

Sudden surge in cases world over

ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories.

"Today we're holding a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Min Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. We'll review as to what's the situation of Covid in other countries and what needs to be done for India. Y'day guidelines were issued for doing genome sequencing," MoS Health Dr B Pawar

article-image

