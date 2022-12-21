COVID-19 surge in cases: Mask up in crowded places indoors & outdoors, no new mandate for flights, says Centre

Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, tweets,'COVID-19 is not over yet, prepared to manage any situation' |

The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a high level meeting in the capital today over the rising number of cases of COVID-19 around the world.

"There is no change with regard to aviation as of now, Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after the Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID.

"Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone." He further added.

The meeting was attended by Dr V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog; Dr. NK Arora, Chairman COVID-19 working group NTAGI; Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG-ICMR; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary in Dept of biotechnology & Dr Atul Goel DGHS, MoHFW.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

Sudden surge in cases world over

ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories.

"Today we're holding a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Min Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. We'll review as to what's the situation of Covid in other countries and what needs to be done for India. Y'day guidelines were issued for doing genome sequencing," MoS Health Dr B Pawar