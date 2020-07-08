'He was coerced...': MEA counters Pak claim that Kulbushan Jadhav refused to file review plea

Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to forego his rights to seek implementation of judgment of International Court of Justice, said Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

MEA's statement comes after Pakistan claimed that Kulbushan had refused to file a review plea for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

MEA further added that Pakistan's claim that Kulbushan Jadhav refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of farce.

"Kulbushan Jadhav sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He was coerced to refuse to file review in his case," MEA said.

The Ministry also said that India sought unimpeded access to Jadhav to discuss his remedies and despite repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav, MEA said.

Further, MEA said, "Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with ICJ judgement in the case" and added that Pakistan refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order related to the case to India.

"ICJ has already held that Pakistan is in egregious violation of international law. Government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. To that end, it would consider all appropriate options," added MEA.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

According to news agency ANI, On 17 June 2020 Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, said Pakistan Additional Attorney General.