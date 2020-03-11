'He could walk into my house anytime...': Rahul Gandhi after his Lok Sabha wingman Scindia joins BJP

Scindia had been considered a close associate of Gandhi's and many had even considered him a viable candidate for becoming the party President, should the Gandhis step aside.

Incidentally, Scindia and Rahul Gandhi were briefly batch-mates at the prestigious Doon School. They also bonded over being health nuts.

Scindia was practically Rahul’s wingman in the Lok Sabha, giving the former Congress president advice or a nudge. Kamal Nath is also a product of that elite boarding school. Scindia also shared an office with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when he was UP Election in-charge along with her.