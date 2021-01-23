'Have some dignity, don't insult me after inviting': Mamata Banerjee lashes out after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised at Netaji event in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (January 23) lashed out at some people, who were allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, and declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the Victoria Memorial today. There were roaring chants of "Modi, Modi, Modi" from the crowd as well, to which the Prime Minister waved back.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

The chief minister reprimanded the unidentified group of people, saying that the event was not a "political programme" and dignity should be mantained while attending it. She said that such "insult" was unacceptable.

"I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program... It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.