Have held numerous important posts; ready to take a rest: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath seems to have been disenchanted with the MP politics after the Congress bypoll debacle.

At an event at Amarwada in Chhindwara, Nath said he was ready to take a rest as he had given a lot of time in politics. He held as many important positions as no other politicians had done. Therefore, he does not crave any post and wants to have rest, he said, adding the people of Chhindwara should decide the course of his journey.

Nath’s statement has kicked up a storm in political circles. Analysts say his statement indicates he wants to keep away from politics.

Taking a dig, BJP state unit president VD Sharma said if Nath took renunciation from politics, he should take Digvijaya Singh along. Had Nath thought about it earlier, the state would not have been in ruins for 15 months.

Nath clarified his statement, saying he would take renunciation from politics if the people of Chhindwara urged him to do so.

Media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, said Nath wanted to say he had no desire for any post. He wants to serve the people, Saluja said, adding the former CM had worked hard in the bypolls and expected Congress wou­ld get a good number of seats.

Party legislator Babu Jandel alleged the Congress lost the byelections as Nath had kept Digvijaya Singh behind the curtain. Against this backdrop, Nath’s statement has rattled the Congress.