Hathras Tragedy: 'Stampede Caused By Anti-Social Elements', Bhole Baba Cries Conspiracy; Issues Statement Through Lawyer

Bhole Baba issued a statement via a letter |

Bhole Baba, who is under scrutiny after a stampede at his Hathras 'satsang' (religious gathering) caused the death of 121 people, mainly women and children, broke his silence on Wednesday and alleged that the stampede was a result of a "conspiracy".

The lawyer reportedly issued a statement via a letter through his lawyer and alleged that he had left the venue a long time ago and that the stampede was orchestrated by "anti-social" elements.

However, the Baba remains missing and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Details have emerged of how several protocols were flouted at the gathering in Hathras.

More details to follow.