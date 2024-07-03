 Hathras Tragedy: 'Stampede Caused By Anti-Social Elements', Bhole Baba Cries Conspiracy; Issues Statement Through Lawyer
The lawyer reportedly issued a statement via a letter through his lawyer and alleged that he had left the venue a long time ago and that the stampede was orchestrated by "anti-social" elements.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Bhole Baba issued a statement via a letter |

Bhole Baba, who is under scrutiny after a stampede at his Hathras 'satsang' (religious gathering) caused the death of 121 people, mainly women and children, broke his silence on Wednesday and alleged that the stampede was a result of a "conspiracy".

However, the Baba remains missing and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Details have emerged of how several protocols were flouted at the gathering in Hathras.

