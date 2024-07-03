Hathras Stampede: FIR Registered Against 'Mukhya Sewadar' & Other Organizers After 121 People Die In Satsang Tragedy

Hathras: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of a prayer meeting congregation 'Satsang' organised in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh where a stampede took place.

The case has been registered under The FIR, under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Death Toll Rises To 121

The death toll in the incident on Wednesday rose to 121 with 28 people sustaining injuries according to the information given by the Office of the Relief Commissioner.

As per the FIR lodged in the case, the Satsang was held by Suraj Pal who also goes by the name Narayan Hari, Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, or simply 'Bhole Baba' near GT Road in the Phulrai Mugalgarhi village in the Hathras district.

The main organiser Madhukar had sought permission from the administration for around 80,000 people and the administration made the traffic and safety arrangements accordingly.

Read Also UP: PIL Filed In Allahabad HC Demanding CBI Inquiry Into Hathras Stampede Incident

About The Hathras Stampede Tragedy

However, around 2.5 lakh people gathered at the 'Satsang', causing heavy traffic on the road and halting vehicular movements, the FIR read.

After the Satsang was over due to the uncontrollable crowd leaving the venue, those who were sitting on the ground were crushed. Organising committee members used sticks to attempt to forcibly stop the crowd from running in the water and mud-filled fields, due to which the pressure of the crowd kept increasing and women, children, and men kept getting crushed, the FIR detailed.

Police and administrative officials present on the spot made every possible effort and sent the injured people to the hospital with the available resources but no cooperation was given by the organizers, the FIR said.

Police Launch Hunt For 'Bhole Baba'

Meanwhile, the police have launched a hunt for 'Bhole Baba' as he was not found at his ashram Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..." said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

A forensic unit and a dog squad of the state police reached the incident site in Hathras earlier today.

Statement Of Aligarh District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer

Meanwhile, Aligarh District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer said that 23 bodies were brought to Aligarh and a total of three injured people are receiving treatment and out of them one is in critical condition.

#WATCH | Hathras Stampede | Aligarh DM Vishak G Iyer says, "A total of 23 bodies have been brought to Aligarh...Three injured people from the Hathras incident are getting treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Out of them, two are in stable condition whereas one is in… pic.twitter.com/zGtGucL1Lh — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

BJP MLA Asim Arun interacted with the victims and eyewitnesses of the Hathras stampede and said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DG Zone Agra and a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows Thorough Investigation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy."

Meanwhile, an advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the stampede incident.