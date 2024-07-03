Hathras Stampede: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Inquiry, Suggests Possible Conspiracy; VIDEO

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Hathras: In the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 121 devotees after a Satsang event in Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hinted at a possible conspiracy behind the incident and has ordered a judicial inquiry to uncover the truth.

"No guilty party will be spared," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured reporters during his visit to the accident site on Wednesday. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and pledged to determine accountability for the tragedy.

#WATCH | On the Hathras stampede incident, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "Some people have the tendency to politicise such sad and painful incidents. These people have the nature of 'chori bhi aur seenazori bhi'. Everyone knows with whom the gentleman's (preacher) photos… pic.twitter.com/gNCHNJdpNz — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

The CM has mandated a judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. “The accountability of those involved in the incident will be determined. The state government has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge, with retired senior officers from the administration and police as members. An SOP to prevent such incidents in the future will be developed based on their recommendations,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath criticized the event's volunteers, who were managing the internal arrangements, for fleeing the scene immediately after the accident without assisting the injured. “This raises a doubt whether the stampede was a well-orchestrated strategy to defame the government,” he remarked.

The CM has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the ADG Agra to delve into the incident. Preliminary findings have been submitted, but many aspects still require thorough investigation.

When questioned about the absence of an FIR against Bhole Baba, the organizer of the event, CM Yogi explained that initial FIRs are filed against those who sought permission for the event. He assured that the scope of the FIR will expand to include everyone responsible.

According to severely injured witnesses, the stampede occurred when a group of women moved towards GT Road to touch the feet of the preacher after the event, causing a rush as the crowd followed. Volunteers allegedly pushed people, leading to chaos on both sides of the road. Following the accident, these volunteers attempted to cover up the incident but fled when the administration began transporting the injured to hospitals, Yogi said.

During his visit to the site, CM Yogi was accompanied by senior officials, including three ministers, the chief secretary, and the DGP. He also criticized opposition leaders for attempting to gain political mileage from the tragedy, urging cooperation to assist the affected families.

Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government will support the education of minor children of the deceased under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Child Service Scheme. Families of the deceased will receive Rs. 4 lakh, and the injured will receive Rs. 1 lakh in assistance from the central and state governments.

Prior to the press conference, CM Yogi held a review meeting at Hathras Police Headquarters, where he received detailed information from local officials about the incident. He viewed a presentation by the police and issued directives for appropriate action.