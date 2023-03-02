Hathras gangrape-murder case: Court hands life sentence to main accused Sandeep Sisodia

Hathras rape-murder case: Delhi court acquits 3, one found guilty |

Sandeep Sisodia, the prime accused in the Hathras gangrape and murder case, has been handed a life sentence by a SC/ST Court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Sandeep has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Three of the four accused in the case - Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) - have been acquitted while only Sandeep (20) has been held guilty of the crime.

Charges related to murder and under SC/ST Act will stay against Sandeep but the charges of gangrape have been dropped against all four accused.

What is the Hathras case?

A Dalit girl was raped and left with serious injuries in September 2020 at Boolgarhi in the Hathras region of western Uttar Pradesh.

The defendants in the case were four Thakurs of the upper caste from the same village. After a 15-day battle, she passed away from her injuries in a hospital in Delhi.

The girl's family announced that it would file an appeal with the high court because it was unhappy with the court's decision.