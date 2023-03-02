Hathras rape-murder case: Delhi court acquits 3, one found guilty |

On Thursday, a SC/ST court found one defendant guilty and exonerated three others in the Hathras rape-murder case. The court determined that out of the four accused, Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26), only Sandeep is held guilty of the crime.

Dalit girl was raped in September 2020

A Dalit girl was raped and left with serious injuries in September 2020 at Boolgarhi in the Hathras region of western Uttar Pradesh. The defendants in the case were four Thakurs of the upper caste from the same village. After a 15-day battle, she passed away from her injuries in a hospital in Delhi.

The girl's family announced that it would file an appeal with the high court because it was unhappy with the court's decision.