Hathras Case: Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of the SP, DSP, Inspector and other officials

In a recent development in the Hathras case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to suspend the SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials, based on the preliminary investigation report.
The information was shared by the Chief Minister's Office with ANI.
Narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP will also be conducted, stated Chief Minister's Office.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.
She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".
