Haryana: Unidentified gunmen kill BJP leader Sukhbir in Gurugram cloth showroom

The BJP leader and former chairman of Sohna Market Committee Sukhbir later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the police added.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
Gurugram: About five unidentified gunmen shot BJP leader Sukhbir when he had gone to a cloth showroom in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday, said Deepak Saharan, DCP West, Gurugram.

The incident occurred when the BJP leader went to buy clothes at a showroom in Sadar Bazar near Gurudwara Road.

The leader was said to be close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Gurgaon police have started investigating the CCTV footage and other evidence.

