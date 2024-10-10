 Haryana: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New BJP Govt Likely To Take Place After Dussehra On Oct 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend
Meanwhile, the state chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday met the prime minister, besides Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi. Saini credited Modi for the third win of the party due to the prime minister's policies and the functioning of the Central government.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 05:38 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | File

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony for the new BJP government of Haryana is likely to be held after Dussehra – October 12 – which would be attended by prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, besides several Union ministers and the chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, the state chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday met the prime minister, besides Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi. Saini credited Modi for the third win of the party due to the prime minister’s policies and the functioning of the Central government.

The state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli told newspersons that Saini and him, besides other state leaders, had come to Delhi to pay a courtesy visit to the Central leadership. Asked about the date and venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana BJP council of ministers, he said that it would be finalised after the discussion with the Central leaders, according to the media reports.

Meanwhile, the party sources said that Modi closely monitored the party strategy and remained in constant touch with the party workers throughout the election and exhorted them not to be bogged down by the lies of the opposition’s about the issues of farmers, soldiers and wrestlers (kisan, jawan and pehalwan).

