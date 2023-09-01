Haryana: Rajesh Khullar Appointed New Chief Principal Secretary To CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana with immediate effect. Khullar succeeds ex-bureaucrat D S Dhesi.

Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, was superannuated on Friday as additional chief secretary and financial commissioner of revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments, marking the culmination of around 35 years of service.

In addition to his responsibilities as the FCR, Khullar also held the role of additional chief secretary for the school education and information, public relations, languages, and culture departments in the past.

International Experience

A highlight of Khullar's career was his appointment as the executive director at the World Bank's Washington DC office in September 2020, for a term of three years. Prior to this international assignment, he played a role as the principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for about five years.

Service to Haryana

Notably, during his tenure, Khullar also shouldered the responsibilities of Haryana ACS Home, simultaneously serving as the principal secretary to the chief minister. Also, he served as joint secretary in the department of economic affairs, Union ministry of finance, showcasing his versatility and prowess in tackling multifaceted challenges.

Meanwhile, Dhesi was appointed principal advisor, urban development.

