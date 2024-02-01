Haryana: Prez Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela On Friday

President Droupadi Murmu would inaugurate the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024, at Surajkund grounds, district Faridabad, bordering Delhi, on Friday.

An official release said that the vibrant international crafts festival which would be on till February 18, would also be visited by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides Union and state ministers among others.

#Surajkund2024 | A press conference was organized today for the 37th International Surajkund Mela at Rajhans Convention Center located in the Surajkund Mela complex. pic.twitter.com/N86mw1HZLr — DIPRO Faridabad (@DIPRO_Faridabad) February 1, 2024

Details of mela

Managing director, Haryana Tourism Corporation, Neeraj Kumar, who is also chief administrator of the Surajkund Mela Authority, said in the release that about 50 countries would participate this year while the United Republic of Tanzania was participating as the ‘Partner Nation’ and it would bring colours and vibes of Africa to the festival. The theme state would be Gujarat.

#Surajkund2024 | Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, 2024 on 2nd February, 2024 at 3 PM at Surajkund, Faridabad. pic.twitter.com/ZENhugoQ2P — DIPRO Faridabad (@DIPRO_Faridabad) February 1, 2024

28-member strong Tanzanian delegation is set to embark on a cultural voyage to India for the 37th Surajkund Mela! Tanzania was elevated as a Partner Nation, following the H.E. President of Tanzania's state visit to India in October 2023. pic.twitter.com/QPuZ5yI4We — India in Tanzania (@IndiainTanzania) January 30, 2024

Stating that the Surajkund Mela showcased an immersive experience featuring regional and international crafts, handlooms, customs, and culinary delights from around the globe, he said that it also drew over a million tourists annually from India and abroad.

The cultural events during the fest would include performances from bands like Parikrama, resonating bhakti performance by Methali Thakur, soulful sufi performance by Padma Shri Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain, Gujarati folk by Geeta Rabri, North Eastern Bands, International Fusion, performances by singers Kailash Kher and Daler Mehndi, besides shows by several national and other international artistes.