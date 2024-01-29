Haryana: CM Khattar Unveils Plan For Electric Buses In 9 Cities By June | X

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday launched the electric bus service from district Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri town bus stand, saying that the district would have 50 E-buses.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the said service for the state from Panipat on Sunday and said that the objective of this initiative was not only to provide convenient transportation to the people of the state but also to reduce environmental pollution. The state has purchased 375 electric buses for the first phase.

पानीपत वासियों को इलेक्ट्रिक बसों की सुविधा हेतु बधाई!



पर्यावरण स्वच्छ हो व आमजन को सुखद यात्रा की सुविधा मिले इसके लिए हम बेहतर से बेहतर संसाधनों के विकास हेतु प्रतिबद्ध हैं।



आज पानीपत में सिटी बस सर्विस का शुभारंभ कर इलेक्ट्रिक एवं वातानुकूलित बसों को हरियाणावासियों की सेवा… pic.twitter.com/ik6W5S172c — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 28, 2024

More E-Buses on their way

The CM had also announced that after the launch of electric city bus service in Panipat and Jagadhri (Yamunanagar), the electric city bus services in seven more cities, including Panchkula, Ambala, Sonepat, Rewari, Karnal, Rohtak, and Hisar, by June 2024.

He said that this unique project, initiated the state, involved 450 modern, environmentally-friendly electric buses, and the project, costing more than Rs 2,450 crore over 12 years, was a significant step towards a pollution-free environment.

Khattar said that every day, 11 lakh people travelled on Haryana transport buses covering a distance of 11 lakh kilometres and that currently, 4,651 buses including 562 buses under the Kilometre scheme and 1,300 permit buses, operated in the state.

It may be recalled that the government has entered into a 12-year agreement with the JBM company for this city bus service. Under this agreement, the government would spend Rs 2,450 crore over 12 years. All the expenses of the bus would be borne by the company while Haryana roadways would manage the operations.