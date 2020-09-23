Haryana Police stops protesting Punjab farmers with water cannons

Haryana Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse farmers from Punjab, led by two Lok Insaaf Party legislators, as they were heading to Delhi to protest against the three agriculture Bills.

The legislators -- Simarjeet Bains and his elder brother Balwinder Bains - were leading a bike rally from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib town to Delhi.

As a preventive measure, the Haryana government also sealed the inter-state border with Punjab at Shambhu village on the National Highway 44.

Slamming the Congress government in Punjab for not supporting the farmers, Simarjeet Bains said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should lead a march to Delhi where all like-minded parties and farmer bodies would follow him.

He also slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for befooling farmers by resigning from the Union Cabinet.