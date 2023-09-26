Haryana Police Double Helpline Staff To Tackle Cyber Frauds

Representational image |

Chandigarh: With an aim to enhance the prevention of cybercrime and expedite the resolution of cybercrime-related complaints, the Haryana police has doubled Union Home ministry’s helpline-1930.

Stating that the said helpline would now operate at twice the speed than before, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the number of staff deployed on the cyber helpline number has been doubled. He said that in recent times, along with technology, the number of cybercrimes had also increased and the cyber criminals were using new methods to cheat people online and make them victims of fraud.

He said that the number of awareness campaigns would soon be increased to give people information about cyber security so that people remained alert and did not share personal information related to bank accounts with anyone. He said that there was also a plan to organise a meeting with bankers in this regard so that better coordination could be worked with them.

Meanwhile, as many as 38,600 complaints had been received on the helpline till August, 2023, and the state police has claimed to have saved Rs 22.38 crore of the people from the frauds.

The DGP Kapur who also chaired a meeting with senior officers and bankers on Tuesday said the state police had also unveiled a series of comprehensive measures aimed at bolstering cyber-security.

He said that one of the standout measures was the introduction of an enhanced feature within the cybercrime.gov.in, the Central government cybercrime reporting portal. This new addition displayed the number of times an account had been linked to fraudulent transactions, providing law enforcement agencies with crucial insights into potentially compromised accounts. The police requested financial institutions to take immediate action in blocking such accounts, he said.

