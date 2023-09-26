31 Cyber Fraud Cases With AI-Voice Cloning Apps Reported In 2 Months

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crooks have come up with a modus operandi to dupe people of money. This time, it comes in the form of AI-voice cloning applications. A total of 31 complaints of people being duped by cyber crooks, who impersonated as their friends, kin or acquaintances were lodged at the district cyber crime cell in last two months.

Officials at the cyber cell said AI-voice cloning fraud posed a major challenge and people should be extra cautious. A recent case was reported from Ashoka garden in the city where an IT employee working at a private firm was duped by a cyber cheat to the tune of Rs 4.75 lakh. The crook had impersonated the brother of victim and demanded Rs 4.75 lakh from him on the pretext of getting his mother cured.

The cheat had used a voice-cloning application to imitate the voice of victim’s brother. Shockingly, mother of the man whom the crook has been impersonating was actually ill. The victim believed the crook and transferred the amount to him. Later, when he got in touch with his brother over the phone, he learnt that no such call was made. The victim realised that he had been cheated and approached cyber cops for probe in the case.

The district cyber crime officials have termed it Deep Fake under which the modus operandi used for cheating a person is so complicated that target person is hardly able to draw a difference between genuine and fake. Similar cases have been emerging from other parts of the country where videos are morphed using AI tools, due to which the person appearing in the video looks genuine. In reality, it is a morphed photo.

In all, 159 cases of people pretending to be relatives, friends of a person and duping them of money have been reported in Bhopal in last eight months this year wherein the complainants have lost Rs 43.57 lakh.

Senior police officials were unavailable for their comment on the issue due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in city on Monday.