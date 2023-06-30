 Haryana: No Need For Rahul Gandhi’s 'Muhabbat Ki Dukan’: Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh assailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "nafrat ka bazar" (market of hatred) and "muhabbat ki dukan'' (shop of love) remarks, at the BJP's "gauravshali Bharat'' rally in Haryana on Thursday.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "nafrat ka bazar" (market of hatred) and "muhabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) remarks, at the BJP’s "gauravshali Bharat" rally in Haryana on Thursday.

Addressing the rally in a Yamunanagar town of Yamunanagar district in Haryana, held to mark nine years of prime minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the defence minister, who did not name Rahul Gandhi, though, took a dig at the Congress leader wondering what was happening with the Congress leaders as there was one of its leaders who said wherever he went that there was a market of hatred and that he had come to open a shop of love there.

No 'bazar of hatred'

Singh asked the gathering if there was any market of hatred in Haryana and subsequent to people’s reply in negative, said that there was, thus, no scope for this Congress leader’s 'shop of love' as there was no 'bazar of hatred' anywhere.

Singh further held in his address that the country’s standing and stature had risen across the world under Modi’s leadership as there were several ambitious welfare schemes, which could never be imagined earlier, were introduced by the prime minister.

Abrogation of Article 370

Stating that while India was seen as a weak country in the past, it was now taken seriously at all the international platforms, he said that the BJP had fulfilled all its promises made in its manifestos. He referred to abrogation of Article 370 on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He also repeatedly highlighted the country's enhanced security standing on the borders and said that the country was now becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing and its defence exports had risen to over ₹16,000 crore from ₹900 crore before 2014 and was anticipating to take it to over ₹40,000 crore in the next two years.

BJP's honest and fair governance

Highlighting what he maintained as "honest and fair governance" of the BJP governments, he lashed out at Congress, and held that the opposition parties were speaking out of frustration to mislead people.

Singh also asked whether there was any kind of discrimination in the schemes of construction of toilets across the country or the distribution of financial relief to the farmers. He also lauded the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of Haryana saying that likewise, there was also a complete transparency in all the state government’s recruitments and welfare schemes.

