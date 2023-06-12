 Bhopal: Rajnath Singh To Attend Farmers' Gathering In MP on June 13
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Rajnath Singh | Outlook India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a congregation of farmers to be organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Rajgarh district on Tuesday.

A government official said Singh will land in Bhopal at around 1.30 pm and reach Rajgarh at around 2 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the interest accrued on farm loans will be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiary farmers during the 'Kisan Mahakumbh' event in Rajgarh.

Earlier last year, Chouhan had announced that the state government will deposit the interest accrued on agriculture loans of farmers who didn't repay as the then Congress government promised to write off their loans.

"The instalment of Rs 2,000 each will be transferred to the beneficiary farmers' bank accounts under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana' during this programme. Besides, an amount of Rs 2,900 crore of crop insurance will also be transferred to bank accounts of agriculturists," he said.

Farmers will participate in this programme virtually from all the district headquarters. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are due this year-end. PTI ADU NSK

