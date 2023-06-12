Madhya Pradesh: Teachers' Training Program Held At Springdales Sr Secondary School In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Experts from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) imparted training to the teachers on classroom management at Springdales Senior Secondary School in Narmadapuram. During the two-day long training programme, teachers of other schools were also present.

They included principal of Sharda Vidya Mandir in Sehore and Bharti Sharma, principal of Sagar Public School in Bhopal. Master trainers of classroom management and CBSE coordinators of Sehore and Rajgarh were present in the training programme. Principal of Springdales School Mona Chatterjee, general manager Sonal Sokhi and vice-principal Lakshmi Palohiya welcomed all the dignitaries on the occasion.

The master trainers imparted training to all the teachers regarding the issues related to classroom training, its importance, assessment and evaluation. The teachers were told about significance of discipline, provision of awards as well as punishments and the relation of teachers with the students and their parents.

At the end of the session, master trainers provided answers to the questions put forth by the teachers who were present at the training programme. An assessment report was prepared at the end of the training session, which was sent to CBSE. The principal presented a memento to all the experts who took part in the session. General manager of Springdales School, Sonal Sokhi gave vote of thanks.