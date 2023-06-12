 Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya

Investigating officer (IO) Arif Khan said that deceased include Jyoti Bai (40) and Kanchan (14). They visited village pond on Sunday morning to take bath.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Pipariya (Narmadapuram): A woman and a minor girl drowned in a pond located in Pisua village on Sunday morning, the police said. The locals were called to the spot to save the duo but were unsuccessful.

Investigating officer (IO) Arif Khan said that deceased include Jyoti Bai (40) and Kanchan (14). They visited village pond on Sunday morning to take bath. Eventually, they entered deep waters and were swayed away by raging water currents.

As the two began drowning, they screamed for help. The passersby called the villagers but the duo had drowned by then. The police were informed who fished out the bodies with the help of divers.

The bodies were sent to Pipariya government hospital for post-mortem and were later handed over to their kin. According to police, Jyoti is survived by husband and three children.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cashier Arrested For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 15L
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya

Bhopal: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lays Stress On Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal: Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lays Stress On Uniform Civil Code

5-Day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Anji Depicting Crime Against Women Staged

5-Day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Anji Depicting Crime Against Women Staged

Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Tribal, Folk Songs, Dance At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Patrolling Takes Beating As 25% Dial-100 Vehicles Off Road

Bhopal: Patrolling Takes Beating As 25% Dial-100 Vehicles Off Road