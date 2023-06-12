Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Minor Girl Drown While Bathing In Pond In Pipariya

Representative Image |

Pipariya (Narmadapuram): A woman and a minor girl drowned in a pond located in Pisua village on Sunday morning, the police said. The locals were called to the spot to save the duo but were unsuccessful.

Investigating officer (IO) Arif Khan said that deceased include Jyoti Bai (40) and Kanchan (14). They visited village pond on Sunday morning to take bath. Eventually, they entered deep waters and were swayed away by raging water currents.

As the two began drowning, they screamed for help. The passersby called the villagers but the duo had drowned by then. The police were informed who fished out the bodies with the help of divers.

The bodies were sent to Pipariya government hospital for post-mortem and were later handed over to their kin. According to police, Jyoti is survived by husband and three children.

Read Also Bhopal: Cashier Arrested For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 15L