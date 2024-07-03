Haryana Murder: Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead By 2 Unidentified Armed Assailants In Karnal

Representative Image

Chandigarh: An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Karnal, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Madhuban area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said over the phone.

The ASI was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 40, who was posted with the crime branch in Kurukshetra, he said.

About The Incident

While he was walking near his home, two unidentified armed assailants came on a motorcycle and one of them opened fire at the ASI, police said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival," the DSP said.