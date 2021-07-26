Haryana: HBSE class 12 results declared on official website- bseh.org.in

The HBSE Class 12th result 2021 have been declared by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on the board's official website- bseh.org.in.

The site may crash or work slowly due to several candidates checking their results at once.

According to the evaluation criteria, marks will be allotted based on student's scores in Class 10, Class 11, and the internal exams of Class 12 in a 30:10:60 ratio.

Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks aggregate in order to clear the exam.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website of Haryana Board- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Download the results

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

The Haryana government had earlier decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board.The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic