Haryana: Flooding Hits Home Minister Anil Vij's Residence In Ambala Amid Heavy Rainfall

Following continuous rainfall in Haryana on Wednesday, the home of Anil Vij, the Home Minister of the state, located in Ambala, experienced flooding. Images show that Vij's residence was partially submerged in water, along with other residents in the area.

The heavy rains in northern India have caused significant damage and loss of life, with more than 37 reported fatalities. Over the past three days, numerous homes have been flooded, leading to extensive destruction of properties.

On Wednesday, the situation in parts of Haryana continued to be dire due to heavy rainfall. Among the most severely impacted cities in the state, Ambala experienced significant disruption to normal life as rainwater infiltrated numerous houses.

According to the police, a man tragically suffered an electric shock after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire while crossing a waterlogged street in Shalimar Colony, Ambala Cantonment.

In a separate incident, three bodies were discovered floating in water within Ambala city. Two of the deceased individuals, approximately 70 and 20 years old, have been identified.

Government data indicates that a minimum of 15 individuals have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Haryana and neighboring Punjab. Officials have stated that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to visit Ambala on Wednesday to assess the situation in the district.