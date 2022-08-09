Haryana: DSP’s murder by mining mafia rocks House as Congress hits out at ruling party over illegal mining issue | ANI

Chandigarh: The Congress on Tuesday assailed the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the issue of what it termed as the rampant illegal mining in Haryana and that it was in this wake that a DSP was crushed to death by the mining mafia in Nuh area on July 19 last when he was on a raid.

The House witnessed heated arguments between chief minister and leader of the House, Manohar Lal Khattar and the leader of the opposition and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on the issue with the former in his reply to calling attention to the issue, coming out with the year-wise statistics how the illegal mining was handled with an iron hand by the BJP government since 2014.

Highlighting a large number of cases and actions in them, Khattar said that while the state had earned about Rs 1,267 crore revenue from mining from 2005 to 2014 during Congress rule, the same jumped to Rs 4,660 crore since 2014 during the present rule, to this date.

Another opposition leader Abhay Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also tore into the government and said that the state government had failed to act firmly against the mining mafia for the past eight years and hence the shocking murder of DSP on July 19, 2022, while he was checking the illegal mining in the Tauru area of Nuh district.

The mining minister Mool Chand Sharma also gave details of the actions taken by the state government and said that all the 12 persons accused including the main accused of the DSP’s murder had been arrested.

PANJAB UNIVERSITY

Replying to another calling attention motion moved by former education minister Geeta Bhukkal, the chief minister said that the matter regarding the share of Haryana in Panjab University, Chandigarh was placed before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Home Minister had assured to consider this matter.

LUMPY SKIN DISEASE IN STATE

Haryana animal husbandry and dairying minister J P Dalal in his reply to the calling attention motion on the issue moved by Congress MLAs Amit Sihag and Sheesh Pal said that out of the total 62.92 lakh bovine (buffalo and bovine) animals in the state, 19.32 lakh are bovines. There is a risk of spreading this disease in these cows.

In the current year, preliminary reports of LSD were given from the Yamunanagar district in the last week of July 2022. Giving a brief description of the total number of cases till August 08, 2022, he said that the number of affected villages is 482, the number of affected cattle is 6,135, the number of buffalo affected is zero, and the number of samples taken for diagnosis is 161, and the number of dead animals is 23. The number of confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease is pending to be confirmed by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.