Haryana Doubles E-Appointment Slots For Property Registration

Property registration | Representative Image

Chandigarh: With an aim to ensure hassle-free property transactions across the state, the Haryana government had announced an expansion of online e-appointment services across all tehsils and sub-tehsils, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

Available e-appointments to increase from 100 to 200

This expansion would see the number of available e-appointments increase from 100 to 200, with Tatkal e-appointments rising from 10 to 50, except in Gurugram, he added.

The spokesperson said that in Gurugram district, the online e-appointments had been further expanded from 100 to 300, while Tatkal e-appointments had been extended from 10 to 60. This decision was taken into account the significant volume of property registration work, the role of income, and the interest of the public, he held and added that all deputy commissioners (DCs) in the state had been directed to communicate this directive to all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars. In addition, information regarding the enhanced e-appointment services would be prominently displayed on notice boards within the tehsil compounds.

SDO, DRO to undertake property registration work

In yet another development aimed at streamlining property registration processes, the Haryana government had granted authority to Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and District Revenue Officers (DRO) to undertake property registration work. This decision would further enhance transparency and efficiency in the property registration process, ensuring a smoother experience for citizens.

This move aimed at simplifying property registration processes and contributing to greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for citizens in property transactions, he added.

Read Also Haryana CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Flipkart Regional Centre

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)