Haryana CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Flipkart Regional Centre

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone for Flipkart's regional distribution centre in Manesar town in the Gurugram district and virtually launched the grocery supply center in Sonepat.

Speaking at the event, in which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala also addressed the gathering, the chief minister emphasised on Haryana’s favorable environment for investors and industries and highlighted state’s achievement of setting and reaching ambitious goals, positioning the state as an emerging manufacturing hub. The investment by Flipkart, he said, was a testament to the conducive atmosphere created for businesses in Haryana.

Khattar said that the Flipkart was making substantial investments in Haryana, including the establishment of a regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres and involving an investment of Rs 1,389 crore. This distribution centre was poised to become Asia's largest, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals. Moreover, Flipkart's grocery supply centre in Sonepat was set to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, the chief minister said.

He said that "Global City’’ being developed in Gurugram district had a strong possibility of investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in this project due to which lakh of employment opportunities would be created not only in the national capital region (NCR) but in the entire state.

