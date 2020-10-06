Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.
Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.
"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter.
Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.
Meanwhile, 21 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 1,491, while 1,031 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,34,909, according to the health department's daily bulletin.
Of the latest fatalities, five were reported from Ambala; four from Jind; two each from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat; and one each from Faridabad and Jhajjar, the bulletin said.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (206) and Faridabad (129).
Currently, there are 11,822 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state has a recovery rate of 90.13 per cent, the bulletin said.
