Haryana: Congress Threatens To 'Gherao' Govt; Deteriorating Law & Order Situation To Be Raised At Upcoming Winter Assembly Session

Haryana Assembly Session

Chandigarh: Former chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the Congress would gherao the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government in the upcoming Winter Session, over several issues including unemployment, "irregularities"’ in recruitments, deaths due to spurious liquor and worsening law and order situation in the state, besides other issues.

Winter Session to commence on December 15

The Winter Session of the Haryana assembly is scheduled to start from December 15. Briefing newspersons after the CLP meeting, Hooda held that the Congress members had moved proposals to discuss more than 24 issues, but the government seemed to have called a three-day session – that was too short a duration - as it did not have answers to the public’s questions and the government's failures.

“As always, the government seems to be avoiding accountability. If the government has an answer to all these failures, then it should further extend the duration of the assembly session. This demand will also be raised strongly in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee,” he said.

Spurious liquor issue to be raised at the meeting

Hooda held that the party MLAs also discussed in detail the issues to be raised in the upcoming assembly session which included deaths due to poisonous liquor in Yamunanagar and Ambala, pending compensation of farmers, alleged sexual exploitation of children in Uchana, mining, deteriorating law and order situation, shortage of doctors and staff in hospitals and falling standards of education, besides others.

Referring to recent reports, Hooda said that it was a matter of concern that Delhi and Haryana were the most unsafe states in the country.Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said that the Congress MLAs would corner the government on several raging issues, especially the worsening law and order situation. Asked if Congress was in favour of simultaneously holding parliamentary and assembly elections, Bhan held that while Congress demanded it, the state government did not have courage to do so.

When asked to comment on the results of the election recently held in three states, the party chief said that the party was not disappointed with these results as the vote share had increased there.