Chhattisgarh: 'No Concern For Human Lives' MP Arun Sao Slams Congress Over Spurious Liquor Deaths

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government came to power with a promise of liquor prohibition, but it is painful that three more lives have been lost due to spurious liquor, said State BJP President and MP Arun Sao on Monday.

He alleged that even after promising the people of the state, no action has been initiated to implement prohibition. However, the state government has indulged in the sale of spurious liquor and profiteering, resulting in loss of lives after the consumption of liquor.

Poisonous liquor claims 3 lives

In Parswahi of Akaltara, a total of three people, including two brothers from the same family, have died after drinking poisonous liquor. This is the third incident within five months, and a total of 8 people have died due to spurious liquor, he said.

He sought immediate compensation for the families of those who died due to poisonous liquor. The BJP has constituted a 5-member committee to investigate the incident. Sao further alleged that the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club in Raipur, where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel participated, is responsible for the death of cows.

30 cows killed, claims minister

He claimed that 30 cows were killed, while the government claimed only three cows had died. This raises suspicions of a cover-up.

He alleged that the food served to the Yuva Mitan participants was not consumed by them but was eaten by cows, resulting in their illness and the death of around 30 cows. More cows have also fallen victim to infection. It appears that the incident is being covered up.

He further alleged that every cow herder needs to be adequately compensated with ₹1 lakh per cow.

Sao mentioned that the party has formed a committee to investigate the incident. Brijmohan Aggarwal is the convener of the committee, and its members include Lakshmi Verma, Tankram Verma, and Jayanti Patel.

