Chhattisgarh: ED Raids Jubesta Hospital, Director's Residence in PMLA Case, Searches Govt Offices in Korba | Representative Image

Raipur: Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams raided Jubesta Hospital located in Devendra Nagar, along with the residence of its director, Dr. AR Dalla, in Raipur. The raids conducted on Dr. Dalla's premises on Sunday night continued until Monday noon.

The ED carried out these raids after conducting an inquiry involving suspended and imprisoned IAS Officer Ranu Sahu in a money laundering case, illegal coal levy transportation scam, and District Mineral Fund Trust Scam.

3 govt offices raided

In addition, according to received information, the ED conducted raids and searched three government offices of District Administration Korba, including the Land and Revenue Department, Mining Department, and Tribal Welfare Department.

Sources informed us that the raids on Dr. Dalla and his hospital premises were part of this operation. It is worth noting that Dr. Dalla was in charge of the sickle cell department when the multi-crore rupees sickle cell research lab was constructed. Speculation suggests that the raids on the doctor might have some connection with it.

Additionally, sources informed us that raids were also conducted in Durg and Raigarh districts. However, the ED has not made an official announcement regarding these raids. Meanwhile, sources informed us that the ED team seized numerous suspicious documents during the recent search operations.

Read Also FPJ Exclusive: Money Exchange Firm WazirX Among 5 Under ED Lens In Cryptocurrency Racket

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)