Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar hails Budget 2022; Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda calls it 'disappointing'

While the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the budget for giving a major benefits to the farmers, he said that an increase in the MSP of wheat and paddy would benefit lakhs of farmers of Haryana alone. The budget would give impetus to economy and make the country self-reliant, he said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, held that the budget came as a disappointment to the all the sections of society, especially common salaried class, farmers, traders.

The state Congress president Kumari Selja held that the Union Budget crushed hopes of all the strata of the society. Terming the budget as anti-people she said Haryana had also been neglected in this budget. She said that unemployment was at its peak, inflation, increasing and the economy has collapsed. Amidst the failed policies of the government and the situation arising during the Corona period, people expected that they would get big relief from this budget, but it disappointed them.

Kumari Selja said that this budget has also hit the poor by cutting subsidies. Food subsidy was Rs 2.86 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22 which has been reduced to ₹2.06 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23. The subsidy on fertilizers to farmers has been reduced from Rs 1.40 lakh crore to Rs 1.05 lakh crore

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST