Haryana: CM Khattar Flags Off Drug-Free State Cyclothon Rally

Chandigarh: With an aim at raising awareness about drug-free living and promoting environmental sustainability, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday flagged off the drug-free state cyclothon rally from Karnal.

Addressing a gathering at the flag-off ceremony in which he also administered an oath to the young participants to stay away from drug addiction, Khattar announced that every Tuesday would be designated as a car-free day in Karnal.

As part of this initiative, all government officials would be required to travel by bicycle on Tuesdays, the chief minister said and pledged that if he would visit Karnal on Tuesdays, he would too personally travel by bicycle.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also referred to the widespread menace of drugs in the neighboring Punjab and underlined the need to protect Haryana's youth from the same. Hence, the commitment of the Haryana government, in collaboration with social and religious organisations, to realise the vision of a drug-free Haryana.

It may be recalled that the said cyclothon which would traverse all the 22 districts of the state would culminate on September 25.

The said cyclothon in which 1,000 cyclists would take to the roads, would spread the message of a drug-free future and would also incorporate localised rallies advocating for a vibrant, healthy lifestyle and a message against drug addiction.

Furthermore, the support of various communities, local influencers, singers, NGOs, and social organizations would also enhance the campaign's reach and impact. By involving a diverse range of stakeholders, the government aims at tapping into different resources, expertise, and networks to effectively drive the message of a drug-free society.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the state also aims to create a world record in Cyclothon participation with three lakh youth, going to surpass the previous record held by Madhya Pradesh with around 37,000 participants.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and local MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Ramkumar Kashyap also joined the rally to promote de-addiction.

