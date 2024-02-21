Haryana Budget Session Day 2: House Passes Unanimous Resolution Hailing Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | File

The Haryana assembly unanimously passed a resolution hailing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on the second of the ongoing budget session here on Wednesday. Moved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the resolution was supported by the BJP, its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the principal opposition party – Congress.

Speaking about the Ram Temple, Khattar also narrated the long struggle linked to its construction and said that the spirit of Lord Ram prevailed in every corner of the country.

'Struggle' linked to the construction of Ram Temple

Recalling the struggle linked to the construction of Ram Temple, the Home minister Anil Vij said that though he was part of several agitations for the same, in one such stir, he was also arrested in Lucknow and jailed for 15 days. He said that it was because of the able leadership of the prime minister Narendra Modi that a grand temple was built after the court decision.

The BJP legislators also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They said that the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya was a historic achievement for the country.

Supporting the resolution, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Lord Ram belonged to everyone. Other Congress members including Raghuvir Kadian, Neeraj Sharma, Kiran Choudhry, Chiranjeevi Rao and B B Batra also support the resolution.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said he supported the resolution from the core of his heart. The BJP as well as Congress members also raised ``Jai Shri Ram’’ slogans in the House.