Haryana Budget Session Day 1: Speaker Admits No Trust Motion Moved by Congress Against CM Manohar Lal Khattar-Led BJP Govt

Chandigarh, February 20: Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the principal opposition party – Congress – against the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP combine government, on the opening day of the state budget session here on Tuesday. Gupta admitted the said motion after a head count of over 18 Congress legislators – as required under the rules – and fixed the time of debate on it for February 22. With 30 MLAs, Congress is the main opposition party in the House of 90 members.

The BJP had a majority in the assembly with 47 legislators in its first term in 2014, and had garnered 41 MLAs post 2019 polls. It had got the support of JJP which had 10 MLAs as well as that of six of the seven independent candidates. There is an MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and one from Indian National Lok Dal. Congress is the principal opposition party with 30 members.

It may be recalled that the leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda had accused the Khattar government of having failed on all fronts and brought the no-confidence motion. It had also brought a no-confidence motion three years ago, though it was defeated.

Govt Committed To Good Governance: Guv

Earlier in his address to the House on the opening day of the budget session, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that the state government was committed to "jai jawan, jai kisan" and good governance.

Appreciating various initiatives of the state government including "Parivar Pehchan Patra" (family identity card), he also said that the state government used e-governance to provide various benefits to the people.

The budget session would continue till February 28 according to the business advisory committee (BAC) and the chief minister Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, would present the budget for 2024-2025 on February 23. It may be recalled that this is the last budget session of the current BJP-JJP government.