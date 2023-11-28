Haryana: Brave Woman With Broom Scares Away Assailants Who Opened Fire On Man Standing Outside House In Bhiwani; CCTV Video Surfaces

CCTV footage captured the miscreants opening fire on man and the brave woman fighting and scaring away the assailants using a broom. | X

Bhiwani: In an incident of day-light firing reported from Haryana's Bhiwani, four-bike-borne assailants opened fire at a man seen standing outside his house. The man soon ran for cover and was lucky to make it inside the house as the miscreants kept firing at him. However, one aspect related to the incident that has been discussed on social media after the video went viral is the bravery and daring shown by a neighbouring woman who fights off the shooters using a broom.

The brave act by the woman has led to people on social media applauding her courage. The woman's intervention not only led to the shooters stopping firing but also fleeing away from the spot, saving the life of the person who was shot at.

Man attacked is an accused in Ravi Boxer murder case

The youth standing outside his house who was attacked has been identified as one of the accused in the Ravi Boxer murder case. He is out on bail. The miscreants fired 10 shots and the youth sustained four bullet injuries. However, he was lucky to survive the attack. He is undergoing treatment at Rohtak PGI.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the man standing outside his house, waiting for someone. Suddenly, two bikes with four armed people appeared out of nowhere and opened fire on the man. The man somehow managed to enter his house as the gate was open. He was already shot by then.

The miscreants then tried to shoot the men entering the house. At this point, a neighbouring lady comes out running with a large broom and scares away the miscreants, who run away as the lady chases them.

Police teams formed

The CCTV footage is being examined and police teams formed to investigate the incident. The police is on the lookout for the miscreants who fired shots at the man, who is an accused in the Ravi boxer murder case.